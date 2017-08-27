Bulldogs improve to 4-0 in soccer with 3-0 win

There doesn't have to be much scoring to win soccer matches for the Mississippi State Bulldogs as long as their defense plays the way it has lately.

The Bulldogs have allowed only one goal in four matches to begin the season and secured their third shutout Sunday in defeating the Central Arkansas Bears 3-0.

MSU goal keeper Catalina Perez had a season-high four saves and sophomore MaKayla Waldner has confidence in what she can do to prevent opponents from scoring.

"Anytime that anything happens and someone is going to be one-on-one with our keeper, I have complete faith in Cat and I think the rest of the team does too," Waldner said.

Perez doesn't feel any pressure and says that goes to having a good connection with the rest of the defense.

"They are making my job easier," Perez said. "It's the enjoyment of the game. It's really fun to play with these girls and for these coaches."

The Bulldogs started fast against the Bears with two goals in the first 5 minutes of the match.

Waldner did the honors first at the 3:31 mark as she knocked in a goal from the box off an assist from Gabriella Coleman.

"It was on a corner kick," Waldner said. "The ball just came straight to me it seems and I just hit it down."

It was only 1 1/2 minutes later when Courtney Robicheaux took advantage of a clearance up the field and scored.

MSU soccer coach Tom Anagnost called Robicheaux's goal "fantastic" and likes the versatility of the junior from Mandeville, Louisiana.

"We could put her at many different spots and we are glad she is on our team," Anagnost said.

The Bulldogs got the final score in the second half on a Central Arkansas own goal.

The 3-0 lead easily stood the rest of the way as Perez kept denying the Bears at the net.

Anagnost expressed in the preseason that Perez had a chance to be a special player and that has proven to be the case for MSU after four matches.

"She is starting to make our team better too," Anagnost said. "Hopefully she can still be better in helping our back line in being more accountable on things. The more she does stuff like that, we will be even better."

The Bulldogs improved to 4-0 and it's the best start since the 2012 season.

Even though proud of the start, Perez is not satisfied and hopes the rest of the team isn't either.

"We're happy, but we know we need to improve and we are working hard every single day to hopefully keep winning and keep improving as a team," Perez said. "I'm really proud of our team. (I'm) excited to move forward, train hard, keep up with how we are playing and believing in each other."

MSU is scheduled to host Houston on Friday.