Bulldogs hope 2013 repeats itself

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have their backs firmly in the corner.

MSU's upcoming mission is clear – win the year’s final two games and go bowling. Lose again and State misses out on the postseason altogether.

It’s a familiar situation for head coach Dan Mullen. Only three years ago, the Bulldogs were in an identical scenario with a 4-6 record and games against Arkansas and Ole Miss remaining. MSU pulled off the late season run it needed then. Now Mullen is aiming for his Bulldogs to do it again.

For more on MSU, see Friday's Starkville Daily News.