Bulldogs haunted by miscues in loss to Rebels

Already down one point guard, Mississippi State lost another in the midst of its Tuesday night showdown against rival Ole Miss.

That proved to be a recipe for disaster as the Bulldogs turned the ball over 19 times, leading to 23 Ole Miss points as the Rebels easily topped MSU 88-61 at The Pavilion in Oxford.

“We’re missing the fourth-leading player in assists in the SEC in I.J. Ready,” Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland said, referencing his team’s lone senior who sat out Tuesday’s game with a calf injury. “With Lamar (Peters) out too, you have your two leading assist guys out. Those are the guys that make plays for others and attack the zone best and are able to create things for others. That’s a big disadvantage for us.”

