Bulldogs get going: MSU rallies to defeat Morehead State

It did not look promising for the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first half on Thursday night.

Trailing 41-31 at halftime, the Bulldogs were looking for a spark to get going.

I.J. Ready scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half and Quinndary Weatherspoon had a career-high 27 points as MSU rallied for an 85-76 victory at Humphrey Coliseum

The Bulldogs outscored the Eagles 54-35 to send them into the Christmas break on a positive note.

“It would have been bad to go into Christmas with a home loss,” MSU coach Ben Howland said.

After getting their fifth win in the last six games, the Bulldogs improved their record to 8-3.

For more on the game, plus a sidebar on Weatherspoon, see Friday's Starkville Daily News.