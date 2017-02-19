Bulldogs fall when shots do not

Shots were just not falling for the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.

That wasn’t a good formula for success against the 15th-ranked Florida Gators.

MSU only hit 22-of-61 shots from the field, including only 2-of-23 from 3-point range and that just wasn’t enough as it lost a 57-52 decision to the Gators at Humphrey Coliseum.

With two or three more field goals to drop, the Bulldogs may have been able to put a huge feather in their cap with the upset.

“We’ve just got to keep playing as a team and knock down some shots,” MSU guard Quinndary Weatherspoon said. ‘We were 2 for 23 from 3 and that hurt us a lot. If we can hit eight or nine, I think we can pull out a win like that.

“We got good looks. We just couldn’t finish them.”

Florida went on a 5-0 run down the stretch to knock off State in its own building.

The Bulldogs fell to 14-12 overall and 5-9 in the Southeastern Conference, while the Gators improved to 22-5 and 12-2.

There was nothing wrong with the Mississippi State defense.

The Bulldogs held a Florida team that scored 114 points on Tuesday night against Auburn to half of that production four days later.

It wasn’t a great shooting performance for the Gators either as they struggled to make only 20-of-52 shots from the field for 39 percent and were 5-of-18 from 3-point territory.

“That says something about Mississippi State,” Florida head coach Mike White said. “They have a bunch of talented guys. They buckled down and defended at a high level. Hats off to the Bulldogs. They really guarded.”

Florida held its largest lead of 43-31 at one point in the second half, but could never put MSU away.

A 3-point basket by Weatherspoon cut the margin to 45-38 and the Bulldogs continued to chip away.

Schnider Herard hit a pair of free throws and former Starkville High School Tyson Carter sank one from the stripe as MSU got to within 47-43 with 5:51 remaining in the game.

After Justin Leon had a couple of free throws of his own to stretch the advantage of the Gators back to 50-43, the Bulldogs went on a 5-0 run to close the gap to 50-48 at the 3:51 mark on a basket by Mario Kegler.

Canyon Barry hit a jumper to put Florida up 52-48, but back-to-back buckets by Aric Holman, including a dunk with 2:24 to play, got the score tied at 52-52.

However, MSU did not score again from that point and the Gators did just enough damage to escape Starkville with a victory.

“We have to learn from our mistakes and play under more control,” Holman said.

Weatherspoon hit the first two baskets of the game and Herard added a free throw as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 5-0 lead.

The Gators capped a 7-0 run and gained their first advantage of the game at 14-13 with 9:10 remaining in the first half on a basket by KeVaughn Allen.

Xavian Stapleton and Weatherspoon scored to put MSU up 17-14, but Florida went on an 18-7 run to close the half to take a 32-24 lead into the halftime intermission. Holman scored the final basket of the half.

Weatherspoon led MSU with 17 points, but was the only Bulldog to score in double figures. Herard and Holman had eight rebounds each, while Lamar Peters had four of the seven MSU steals.

The Bulldogs held the Gators to their lowest point total in a game this season. Florida had 53 points against South Carolina on Jan. 18.

“Our defense was good enough (Saturday),” MSU head coach Ben Howland said. “Florida very good team and won a close game."

The Bulldogs must now regroup and host the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday. The 8 p.m. tip will be shown on ESPN2.