Bulldogs fall to Crimson Tide

Mississippi State had visions of its second upset in as many weeks when the Bulldogs traveled to No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. The problem for MSU was that there is an unmerciful football machine operating out of Tuscaloosa that shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The Bulldogs were outplayed, outgunned and outmatched for four quarters by the Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama rolled past MSU 51-3. The Crimson Tide (10-0, 7-0) extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 22-straight games as Alabama remains the only Southeastern Conference team that Mississippi State (4-6, 2-4) hasn’t defeated under eighth-year head coach Dan Mullen.

For a recap of the game, see Sunday's Starkville Daily News.