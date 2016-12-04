Bulldogs defeat Georgia State Panthers

Over a week ago saw freshman Lamar Peters hit a low point of his early college basketball career.

Peters overslept for Mississippi State’s game against Lehigh, which was a game the Bulldogs lost 87-73. Coach Ben Howland told Peters to stay in his dorm and he was officially suspended for the second time this season.

Sunday saw Peters step up to the plate. Behind his 14 first-half points, MSU got out to an eight-point lead and never looked back on the way to an 82-60 win over Georgia State. It was MSU’s third-straight victory to move to 6-2.

