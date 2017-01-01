Bulldogs cruise to win over LSU Tigers

As good as Mississippi State has been in the early going this season, head coach Vic Schaefer didn’t see Sunday’s results coming.

The Bulldogs dominated LSU like no other time in school history and, thanks to Victoria Vivians’ 24 points and 12 rebounds, cruised to a 74-48 victory at Humphrey Coliseum.

“I wanted to compliment my team," Schaefer said. "I think LSU is really good and we haven’t been the greatest practice team the last couple of days. This is back-to-back (games) for Tori where she’s been dialed in on both ends. She goes and plays like an All-American (Sunday).”

