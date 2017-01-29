Bulldogs bounce back to beat Aggies

There was a stretch in the first quarter on Sunday where the effects of No. 5 Mississippi State’s loss at South Carolina looked to be setting in against the Aggies of Texas A&M.

Morgan William went to the bench with an injury and the Bulldogs saw a 7-2 lead turn into a 20-15 deficit.

The second quarter was a different story.

MSU’s size and depth took its toll on the visiting Aggies (15-6, 5-3) and the Bulldogs (21-1, 7-1) took a 12-point halftime lead to march to 71-61 victory.

“The beauty of this team is that we do have that depth,” MSU head coach Vic Schaefer said. “We’re a far, far way from being a finished product, but we have a chance.”

