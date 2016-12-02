Bulldogs beat Beavers behind Weatherspoon

Quinndary Weatherspoon’s season-ending wrist injury lasted less than two weeks.

On Thursday night, Mississippi State’s star sophomore returned to the court for the first time since the program announced on Nov. 21 that Weatherspoon would miss the rest of the year with a possible ligament tear in his left wrist. Playing though the injury just 10 days later, Weatherspoon looked better than ever as he helped the Bulldogs easily defeat Oregon State 74-57.

“He’s the ultimate team guy,” MSU head coach Ben Howland said of Weatherspoon. “He’s all about Mississippi State and his teammates. His toughness is just incredible.”

