Bulldog bio: Leo Lewis

Leo Lewis has quickly become a popular Mississippi State Bulldog.

A large part of that has to do with his play on the field as the sophomore-to-be has quickly established himself as one of the Southeastern Conference’s best linebackers. In the eyes of MSU fans though, it hasn’t hurt Lewis’ cause that he has been front and center in the NCAA’s case against instate rival Ole Miss.

The NCAA has used Lewis’ testimony in its ongoing infractions case. Lewis has even responded to the happenings in the case on Twitter, tweeting a picture of the Joker from the Batman films clapping his hands. Oxford-based clothing store Rebel Rags is suing Lewis, fellow Bulldog Kobe Jones and others for allegedly making false statements to the NCAA.

Put it all together and it’s not hard to see why Lewis has become such a lighting rod for attention in Starkville. Bulldog fans love him. Opponents, particularly the Rebels, loathe him. One thing is for sure, all eyes will be on Lewis in 2017.

What we know

Fans don’t cheer, or boo, nobodies.

Lewis is definitely not a nobody. Last year, all he did in his first active season was lead all Southeastern Conference freshmen in tackles with 79. The next closest freshman had 30 fewer tackles. That allowed Lewis to become the first-ever Bulldog to earn Freshman All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America.

What we don't know

How will all the off-field goings on surrounding Ole Miss and the Rebel Rags lawsuit impact Lewis? Will it be a distraction or lead to anything that affects Lewis’ performance? No one really knows at this point.

All that is known is that if Lewis is playing at his best, he’s probably having an impact. Yet he’s dealing with circumstances right now that few others have had to play through, so it’s tough to fully declare his attention will be 100 percent on football.

Notable

Lewis’ 2016 was full of highlights.

In addition to his All-America honor from the FWAA, Lewis was picked to the 2016 All-Freshman Team. He was also selected as the SEC’s Freshman of the Week in late November.

Before the year was through, Lewis was MSU’s second-leading tackler behind only Richie Brown. With Brown now gone, Lewis will likely have the chance to become the centerpiece of State’s defense.

(For more on this story, see Sunday's Starkville Daily News)