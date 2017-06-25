Bulldog bio: Aeris Williams

The A-Train is preparing to leave the station and roll through the Southeastern Conference.

Mississippi State running back Aeris Williams has been expected to be a huge part of the Bulldogs’ running game ever since he signed with MSU from right down the road in West Point back in 2014. After a strong finish to the 2016 season, Williams’ time is now.

In a talented stable of MSU running backs, Williams is the bell cow. He said in the spring that he’s ready to shoulder that load.

“It’s going to be hard to stop me this year, I’m not going to lie,” Williams said.

What we know

Williams has become a two-headed rushing monster alongside Mississippi State dual-threat quarterback Nick Fitzgerald.

Williams was easily MSU’s rushing yardage leader for running backs last season with 720 yards and four scores. Of that total, 514 yards and three scores came in the season’s last five games. That gave Williams the confidence that he is finally able to fulfill the lofty hopes State has always had for him.

“It happened at the end of the season when I started getting more carries and started really getting the feel of the game,” Williams said. “I started to get respect from my teammates and they were depending on me.”

What we don't know

There’s an old saying that says everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.

So what happens to Williams when his confidence doesn’t equal results? What happens when the inevitable struggles come?

Williams and his coaches base much of Williams’ growth on the mental side of things. It’ll be interesting to see if Williams can keep his motivation and positivity if or when one of the stout SEC defenses slows him down.

Noteable

MSU’s last four regular season games last season proved Williams’ potential. He averaged 112.5 yards per game against Texas A&M, Alabama, Arkansas and Ole Miss. That November average was fourth among all SEC running backs.

Williams ran for 100 yards or more twice in that span. He ran for 140 yards against Texas A&M and 191 at Ole Miss. The 191 yards against the Rebels were the most yards by an MSU running back in over two years.

Williams’ lowest rushing total in the season’s stretch run came against Alabama when he tallied only 56 yards. Still, that was the most rushing yardage by a Bulldog tailback against the Crimson Tide since 2010.

The best case

The best case for MSU is for the legs of both Williams and Fitzgerald to become an absolute terror for opposing SEC defenses. That seems to be a very possible scenario.

With Williams the starter from the opening game of the season, it’s not hard to imagine a one-two punch somewhat similar to the unit formed by former MSU quarterback Dak Prescott and former Bulldog running back Josh Robinson.

Mississippi State and its fanbase would absolutely take a repeat of those times.

THE WORST CASE

If Williams struggles early and loses the confidence that it took so long for him to develop, that would be a big blow for MSU.

If opponents can take their eyes off of Williams and focus more on Fitzgerald, that takes away a significant Bulldog advantage.

Fortunately, it appears MSU has a few safeguards. One, Williams doesn’t seem like one who will be shaken.

“I’m ready to take everything that comes with it,” Williams said. “I’m prepared. I’m ready.”

Two, if Williams does face difficulties, fellow running backs Nick Gibson and Dontavian Lee are skilled enough to hold the fort until Williams gets back on track.

The x-factor to the whole equation though will be MSU’s offensive line. The Bulldogs offensive front lost three starters from a year ago, so for MSU’s running game to be at its best, a new line must find its footing.

(Leading up to the start of Mississippi State football training camp on July 25, the Starkville Daily News will take a look at several of the key pieces for the 2017 Bulldogs. Sunday, the SDN profiled MSU running back Aeris Williams.)