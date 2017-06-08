Bulldog Bash date announced, location changed

The Mississippi State University Student Association announced Tuesday that Bulldog Bash is scheduled for Sept. 15.

Bulldog Bash 2017 will lead up to the Bulldogs’ SEC Home Opener against Louisiana State University. The event will be held Downtown at the intersection of Jackson Street and Main Street, instead of in the Cotton District as in years past. Growth of the event and safety concerns were cited as the reason for the move.

Bulldog Bash was first held in 1999 to help kick off SEC Football play for MSU. Attendance in the first year was around 2,00 and has grown to more than 30,000. The event is designed to bring the MSU and Starkville communities together for one night of fun.

Acts including The Avett Brothers, Jason Mraz, Third Eye Blind, Gavin Degraw and Local Natives have performed at Bulldog Bash in years past.