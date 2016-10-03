Friday, October 7, 2016 - 2:00 pm -Mark your calendars for Bulldog Bash 2016 sponsored by Mississippi State's Student Association! Held each fall, the free event features an MSU Football Dawg Rally, FanFare and live music. Branded "Mississippi’s largest free outdoor concert event,” Bulldog Bash will take place in Starkville's Cotton District on the day prior to the Mississippi State Bulldogs' Southeastern Conference football matchup with the Auburn Tigers - See more at: http://www.starkvilledailynews.com/content/msubulldogbash-2016-flo-rida-...