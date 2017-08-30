Brown looking to make most of second chance with Jackets

A young athlete having the world at his fingertips can be both a blessing and a curse and Malik Brown is trying to make his second chance count.

The Starkville High School quarterback was given the keys to the program as its starting signal caller last season, a year removed from the Class 6A state championship. Brown had come off of a stellar junior high career with the Yellowjackets and his dual threat ability showed as much promise as any field general at SHS in years.

Through the first three games, Brown helped lead the Jackets past rivals Noxubee County, Oxford and West Point without any hiccups. He struggled against Meridian in a 20-10 loss and through a pick six against Callaway on the first possession of the game prompting head coach Ricky Woods to bench him for backup Ben Owens.

On the following Monday, Brown quit the team.

“Last year I wasn’t focused,” Brown said. “I didn’t understand the reason why I was taken out of the game and I got mad.”

Woods gave him an opportunity to return to the practice fields that afternoon but Brown declined. He admits it was one of the worst decisions of his life.

Over the next year, Brown had a plan to dwell on that decision and the year that he took away from himself. He worked harder than ever before on his game, but most importantly himself as a person.

He outworked his teammates in the spring and summer and was the unquestioned leader at his position. New coach Chris Jones welcomed him back with opened arms when he took the job and hasn’t had an issue with him since his arrival.

“I’ve been seeing him taking strides each and every day since I’ve been here,” Jones said of Brown. “From the mental aspect to taking ownership of being a quarterback and the leadership that it has, he’s always been kind of at the forefront of trying to get better and I’m pleased.”

Brown attributes a large part of the change in attitude and his evolution as a player to Jones. The two text or call each other on a daily basis to talk about football and life and he’s been hungry to learn more about the game from his coach.

“We’re real close – like brothers,” Brown said. “Every day after practice, we’re working on stuff like passing, running (and) ball security. We just work on everything just to get better.”

Through two games, Brown has made his impact and he hasn’t taken a single snap for granted.

The junior has thrown for 295 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s added another 26 carries for 153 yards and another score.

The highlight of this season came last week against Oxford when Brown threw a dime of a pass into the end zone to favorite target Rufus Harvey, who hauled in the 45-yard hail mary catch right at the halftime buzzer.

The throw showed just how dangerous of a quarterback Brown can be when he’s at his sharpest. It’s a weapon that Jones is happy to have in his arsenal and his 5’9 stature doesn’t matter in his eyes.

“That’s the defenses worst nightmare having a quarterback that’s mobile that can throw the ball, too,” Jones said. “If he was 6-feet, he would be considered one of the top dual threat quarterbacks in the state or even in the nation. The kid can play and I think that the size won’t be an issue for long the way the game is changing.”

As Starkville heads into this weekend’s game against rival West Point and beyond that, there’s no better person that Jones and his team would trust the offense with than Brown.

It’s a long way away from the incident of last year as Brown has become a leader for the team and there’s no turning back.

“A lot of people didn’t have a lot of expectations for him, but I felt like he could do well,” Jones said. “Scheme wise, what we had to offer, really suited him. It’s all been to his favor, I guess you could say.”