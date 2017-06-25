Brown leaving SAAC to lead Columbus Arts Council

The Starkville Area Arts Council’s Lynn Brown has been hired to lead the Columbus Arts Council as its new executive director.



Brown - a native of Columbus - will assume her new role on July 5.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this deeply respected organization with such a legacy of community building through the arts,” Brown said. “With an outstanding staff and a dynamic board of directors, I am excited to build on the great work of my predecessor, Tina Sweeten-Lunsford, and to continue to promote and expand access to the arts across the Golden Triangle Region.”



Brown’s responsibilities as executive director will include grant writing, managing staff and building awareness of the programming offered by the Columbus Arts Council.

The new role will also see Brown work to grow an endowment recently established for the long-term support of the organization.



After working for five years as an educator in South Korea, Brown returned to the U.S. in 2016 to focus on her passion for non-profit work.



During the course of her career, Brown has been involved in raising over $5 million for a variety of non-profits and was most recently employed with the Starkville Area Arts Council.

Brown was also instrumental in the coordination of this year’s Cotton District Arts Festival in Starkville.



“Lynn is exactly the kind of person we were looking for - someone with experience but also someone with energy and a drive to succeed,” said incoming board president Jerry Fortenberry.

