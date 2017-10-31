Brotherly love: Quindarry and Nick Weatherspoon look to produce for Bulldogs

Nick and Quinndary Weatherspoon have always bonded over basketball.

The brothers, both now guards for Mississippi State, were united in their love for the game long before either showed up in Starkville.

“We always played together,” Quinndary said. “We played in the backyard. We’d go to gyms. We had a lot of after-school games in the backyard. There were a lot of those growing up. That makes it even more exciting that now we get to go out and play together on the collegiate level.”

Just over a week out from the season opener, the success of this year’s Bulldogs will largely hinge on the production of the Weatherspoon brothers.

MSU’s reliance on Quinndary is nothing new. The man most know simply as ‘Q’ has been a huge part of State’s team since he joined it two years ago. Now a junior, he’s arguably the face of the program.

Nick jumped on board with the Bulldogs when he signed his letter of intent last fall. The highly-recruited younger Weatherspoon, who ESPN selected as the fifth-best point guard in the nation in last year’s class, chose MSU over some of the country’s best programs, including North Carolina, Ohio State and Kansas.

While part of Nick’s decision surely included thoughts of playing alongside his brother, Quinndary insists he didn’t try to sway his sibling.

“It just kind of worked out this way,” Quinndary said. “I didn’t influence him to come here. I just let him make his own decision and let him go through that process. He ended up picking Mississippi State and I was here.”

The Nick-Quinndary combination has proven in the past to be a powerful tag team. The two got to play together for a couple of high school seasons at Velma Jackson before Quinndary graduated.

The result was back-to-back state titles.

“We’re going to get it rolling again (now),” Quinndary said.

If the Weatherspoons indeed get back to their dominant ways, Nick says the genesis of it might have been the two years they played together in high school. Nick was just a freshman and sophomore at Velma Jackson back then, but he was watching and learning from big brother. Nick saw a player that, in many ways, he wanted to emulate.

“Especially going into (Quinndary’s) 11th and 12th grade years, I looked up to him a lot because he got better and I saw some of the things he did and I wanted to get better like him,” Nick said.

Nick’s mission was accomplished. Though his brother was already a key piece of Mississippi State’s team last season, Nick led Velma Jackson to another state championship. Nick was chosen the title game’s most valuable player.

He could have ridden all of his high school success out of state to any of the big-time schools recruiting him. Instead, Nick opted for the family reunion with Quinndary in Starkville. All of a sudden, it’s like old times again and Nick is loving every minute of it.

“I get to talk to (Quinndary) crazy because we’ve been playing together for so long,” Nick said with a smile. “It’s all fun and games most of the time, but we have our times where we have to be serious on the court because we hold ourselves to real high standards.”

Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland has gotten the chance to sit back and observe the focus the Weatherspoons display on the hardwood.

It’s that tenacity that Howland sees as a common trait.

“They’re both very competitive, team guys that want to win,” Howland said. “They’re both pretty easy to coach.”

When teammates see Quinndary and Nick, they see an unspoken chemistry. Fellow MSU guard Tyson Carter insists the Weatherspoons’ bond is unlike that of most teammates.

“I think it’s an advantage because of how they know each other,” Carter said. “They’ve known each other all their lives so they’re used to playing with each other. Offensively and defensively, it’s like they always know where each other is in the back of their heads.”

Such are the benefits of playing together practically since birth. Now after a couple of years apart, for at least a season, the Weatherspoons will stand side by side once again with each wearing maroon and white.

“Everybody doesn’t get to play with their brother,” Nick said. “t’s one of those things I’m blessed to have.”

No matter where the road might take Nick and Quinndary from here, their time as teammates in Starkville will be something that no one can ever take away from them. For however long it lasts, both brothers insist this is special, and it’ll be a time they’ll talk about for the rest of their lives.

“It’s going to be great when we get to tell our kids or whoever about all this later on down the line,” Quinndary said.