Brookins ready to improve himself with Jackets

Last season could be considered a learning process for Starkville wide receiver Tonorris Brookins and he's ready to prove himself in 2017.

After gaining valuable reps with several of his young sophomore classmates last year, Brookins will be a key piece of the offense at wide receiver as a junior. He caught just two passes and rushed eight times for 92 yards and two touchdowns, but that role will expand this season.

He's been putting in the work to make sure that it pays off for the revamped SHS Yellowjackets this year.

"I've been working out a lot almost every day with (running back Rodrigues Clark) and our quarterback Malik (Brown)," Brookins said. "We're all working together to try and get better."

Brown had a promising sophomore year cut short after he left the team in the middle of the season. In his five games he was in and out of the quarterback rotation going through usual first-year struggles and chose not to finish out the year. Now Brown is back and Brookins has seen a change in his approach.

His teammates, including, Brookins have helped keep him accountable as he has for them.

"Even when he first left the team, we continued to work together," Brookins said of Brown. "I was upset with him for a moment (for leaving the team), but we stayed at it."

Brookins and Brown are a part of a talented junior class that has decided to do big things for the Jackets in the next two seasons. Their hard work and willingness to get better has been the difference for their success early.

"The fight and the heart separates us from others," Brookins said of his class. "We're not going to let up. We give our all every time."

Along with Brookins, SHS will return key offensive pieces Clark at running back as well as Mississippi State commitment Cameron Gardner at wide receiver.

New head coach Chris Jones has implemented a little bit of a different approach from the previous staff on offense and Brookins stated it will be exciting. All of the players are looking to avenge a year that saw them miss out on the playoffs.

"Our offense will do everything we want to do if we put our mind to it," Brookins said. "We're very hungry. Last year's loss hurt us a lot and we know we have to come back stronger."

Leading up to the season, Brookins had a chance to polish his skills at MSU's individual camp. He worked alongside several other talented wide outs with wide receivers coach Billy Gonzalez.

The MSU assistant offered some words of advice to the pass catcher and instruction that he feels will help push him this year.

"(Gonzalez) said that I had a good day of work," Brookins said. "He told me to keep on working and doing what I'm doing. I just want to have a great season this year."