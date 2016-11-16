Britt sentenced for child luring

Former Starkville Academy baseball coach Jody Wayne Britt has been sentenced to serve time with the Mississippi Department of Corrections, following his guilty plea to child sex-related charges last month in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court.

Britt was sentenced earlier this week in Lowndes County Circuit Court to a term of three years in the custody of MDC, with two years suspended on the sentence. He must also pay a $500 fine and all court costs related to his post release supervision agreement, according to court documents.

The sentencing order also requires Britt to enter the database of registered sex offenders. He will be placed on post release supervision for two years following his imprisonment.

A previous child exploitation charge was dropped in October following the plea agreement. The 31-year-old Madison resident was arrested last September on child enticement charges by officers from the Starkville Police Department.

Affidavits claim Britt made online advances towards two minors, who were both 16 at the time, and said the former baseball coach tried to meet with them for the purpose of engaging in sexually explicit activity.

At the time of his arrest, the former Starkville Academy coach was teaching with the Madison County School District and coaching with Ridgeland High School's baseball team. Britt coached Starkville Academy's baseball team for around two years. He was placed on leave by MCSD following his arrest last year.