Britt pleads guilty to child luring charges

Former Starkville Academy baseball coach Jody Wayne Britt pleaded guilty to child sex-related charges Monday in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court.

Britt pleaded guilty to two counts of computer luring of a child, court staff confirmed. His sentencing was deferred to Lowndes County Circuit Court, set for November 14 in Columbus. Mississippi law carries a maximum 3-year sentence and a $10,000 fine for luring. A child exploitation charge was dropped following the plea agreement.

