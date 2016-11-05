Breaking news: Cannizaro becomes MSU baseball coach

Andy Cannizaro, a former Major Leaguer and one of the rising coaching stars in college baseball, has become Mississippi State's 17th head baseball coach, athletic director John Cohen announced Saturday.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andy to the Mississippi State baseball family," Cohen said. "When you look at all of the characteristics we need in a baseball coach at Mississippi State, Andy is the perfect fit. He has an outstanding resume as a recruiter and scout in evaluating and developing talent. He's been around some of the best minds in all of baseball during his college and professional career. His personality and knowledge of the game will benefit our players."

For more on Cannizaro, see Sunday's Starkville Daily News.