Breakdown: How the county precincts voted

Election commissioners in the Oktibbeha County Circuit Clerk’s office spent most of the day Wednesday processing paper affidavit ballots from Tuesday’s county-wide special election.

In total, commissioners had 201 affidavits to process.

Interim Circuit Clerk Angie McGinnis told the Starkville Daily News the results are still unofficial, with four affidavit ballots still pending.

The races for Oktibbeha County Chancery Clerk and Oktibbeha County Circuit Clerk will go to a runoff on Nov. 28.

After all but four of the affidavit ballots were added to the election totals, the Starkville Daily News broke down each individual precinct to provide a better idea of how each candidate and race performed.

BELL SCHOOLHOUSE

Of the 398 registered voters for the Bell Schoolhouse precinct, 216 cast ballots, or 54.27 percent.

House of Representatives District 38: Narissa Bradford - 25 votes or 12.56 percent; Cheikh Taylor - 109 votes or 54.77 percent; Lisa Wynn - 65 votes or 32.66 percent.

Chancery Court Clerk: Tina Fisher - 26 votes or 12.68 percent; Martesa Bishop Flowers - 40 votes or 19.51 percent; Margaret Monique Jordan - 37 votes or 18.05 percent; Sharon Livingston - 88 votes or 42.93 percent; Barbara A. Mitchell - 13 votes or 6.34 percent; Hattie Tutton Ridgel - 1 vote or 0.49 percent.

Circuit Court Clerk: Teresa Davis - 120 votes or 57.69 percent; Sheryl Elmore - 15 votes or 7.21 percent; Tony Rook - 45 votes or 21.63 percent; Stephanie Morgan Snyder - 7 votes or 3.37 percent; Elaine Boykin Turner - 21 votes or 10.10 percent.

District 1 Constable: Joe Morse - 61 votes or 30.81 percent; Shank Phelps - 137 votes or 69.19 percent.

OCH Referendum: For the sale - 111 votes or 54.68 percent; Against the sale - 92 votes or 43.32 percent.

CENTRAL STARKVILLE

Of the 1,813 registered voters for the Central Starkville precinct, 501 cast ballots, or 27.63 percent.

The precinct also received two write-in votes.

House of Representatives District 38: Narissa Bradford - 41 votes or 10.70 percent; Cheikh Taylor - 262 votes or 68.41 percent; Lisa Wynn - 80 votes or 20.89 percent.

Chancery Court Clerk: Tina Fisher - 31 votes or 6.49 percent; Martesa Bishop Flowers - 277 votes or 57.95 percent; Margaret Monique Jordan - 34 votes or 7.11 percent; Sharon Livingston - 112 votes or 23.43 percent; Barbara A. Mitchell - 19 votes or 3.97 percent; Hattie Tutton Ridgel - 3 votes or 0.63 percent.

Circuit Court Clerk: Teresa Davis - 335 votes or 70.38 percent; Sheryl Elmore - 36 votes or 7.56 percent; Tony Rook - 80 votes or 16.81 percent; Stephanie Morgan Snyder - 7 votes or 1.47 percent; Elaine Boykin Turner - 18 votes or 3.78 percent.

District 1 Constable: Joe Morse - 15 votes or 34.09 percent; Shank Phelps - 29 votes or 65.19 percent.

OCH Referendum: For the sale - 268 votes or 54.92 percent; Against the sale - 220 votes or 45.08 percent.

EAST STARKVILLE

Of the 958 registered voters for the East Starkville precinct, 43 percent (4.49 percent) cast ballots.

Chancery Court Clerk: Tina Fisher - 3 votes or 7.50 percent; Martesa Bishop Flowers - 10 votes or 25 percent; Margaret Monique Jordan - 2 votes or 5 percent; Sharon Livingston - 17 votes or 42.50 percent; Barbara A. Mitchell - 7 votes or 17.50 percent; Hattie Tutton Ridgel - 1 votes or 2.50 percent.

Circuit Court Clerk: Teresa Davis - 12 votes or 28.57 percent; Sheryl Elmore - 8 votes or 19.05 percent; Tony Rook - 18 votes or 42.86 percent; Stephanie Morgan Snyder - 2 votes or 4.76 percent; Elaine Boykin Turner - 2 votes or 4.76 percent.

OCH Referendum: For the sale - 16 votes or 37.21 percent; Against the sale - 27 votes or 62.79 percent.

NEEDMORE COMMUNITY CENTER

Of the 1,483 registered voters for the Needmore Community Center precinct, 460 (31.02 percent) cast ballots. There were three write-in votes for House District 38 and one for circuit clerk.

House of Representatives District 38: Narissa Bradford - 25 votes or 6.49 percent; Cheikh Taylor - 272 votes or 70.65 percent; Lisa Wynn - 85 votes or 22.08 percent.

Chancery Court Clerk: Tina Fisher - 63 votes or 14.35 percent; Martesa Bishop Flowers - 233 votes or 53.08 percent; Margaret Monique Jordan - 9 votes or 2.05 percent; Sharon Livingston - 104 votes or 23.69 percent; Barbara A. Mitchell - 20 votes or 4.56 percent; Hattie Tutton Ridgel - 10 votes or 2.28 percent.

Circuit Court Clerk: Teresa Davis - 260 votes or 59.50 percent; Sheryl Elmore - 37 votes or 8.47 percent; Tony Rook - 120 votes or 27.46 percent; Stephanie Morgan Snyder - 7 votes or 1.60 percent; Elaine Boykin Turner - 12 votes or 2.75 percent.

OCH Referendum: For the sale - 239 votes or 53.83 percent; Against the sale - 205 votes or 46.17 percent.

MABEN

Of the 348 registered voters at the Maben precinct, 113 (32.47 percent) cast ballots. One write-in vote was cast for circuit clerk.

Chancery Court Clerk: Tina Fisher - 44 votes or 39.64 percent; Martesa Bishop Flowers - 23 votes or 20.72 percent; Margaret Monique Jordan - 7 votes or 6.31 percent; Sharon Livingston - 25 votes or 22.52 percent; Barbara A. Mitchell - 12 votes or 10.81 percent; Hattie Tutton Ridgel - 0 votes or 0 percent.

Circuit Court Clerk: Teresa Davis - 39 votes or 35.78 percent; Sheryl Elmore - 7 votes or 6.42 percent; Tony Rook - 17 votes or 15.60 percent; Stephanie Morgan Snyder - 4 votes or 3.67 percent; Elaine Boykin Turner - 41 votes or 37.61 percent.

District 1 Constable: Joe Morse - 35 votes or 33.33 percent; Shank Phelps - 70 votes or 66.67 percent.

OCH Referendum: For the sale - 44 votes or 40.74 percent; Against the sale - 64 votes or 59.26 percent.

NORTH STARKVILLE

Of the 1,020 registered voters for the North Starkville precinct, 434 (42.55 percent) cast ballots. Two write-in votes were cast for circuit clerk and two for District 1 constable.

House of Representatives District 38: Narissa Bradford - 35 votes or 8.39 percent; Cheikh Taylor - 256 votes or 61.39 percent; Lisa Wynn - 126 votes or 30.22 percent.

Chancery Court Clerk: Tina Fisher - 35 votes or 8.41 percent; Martesa Bishop Flowers - 240 votes or 57.69 percent; Margaret Monique Jordan - 28 votes or 6.73 percent; Sharon Livingston - 84 votes or 20.19 percent; Barbara A. Mitchell - 19 votes or 4.57 percent; Hattie Tutton Ridgel - 8 votes or 1.92 percent.

Circuit Court Clerk: Teresa Davis - 316 votes or 75.42 percent; Sheryl Elmore - 19 votes or 4.53 percent; Tony Rook - 64 votes or 15.27 percent; Stephanie Morgan Snyder - 3 votes or 0.72 percent; Elaine Boykin Turner - 17 votes or 4.06 percent.

District 1 Constable: Joe Morse - 170 votes or 43.59 percent; Shank Phelps - 218 votes or 55.90 percent.

OCH Referendum: For the sale - 204 votes or 50.12 percent; Against the sale - 203 votes or 49.88 percent.

NORTH STARKVILLE DISTRICT 3

Of the 2,106 registered voters for the North Starkville District 3 precinct, 872 (41.41 percent) cast ballots. Five write in votes were cast for District 1 constable,

House of Representatives District 38: Narissa Bradford - 19 votes or 15.45 percent; Cheikh Taylor - 70 votes or 56.91 percent; Lisa Wynn - 34 votes or 27.64 percent.

Chancery Court Clerk: Tina Fisher - 115 votes or 14.45 percent; Martesa Bishop Flowers - 273 votes or 34.30 percent; Margaret Monique Jordan - 17 votes or 2.14 percent; Sharon Livingston - 283 votes or 35.55 percent; Barbara A. Mitchell - 96 votes or 12.06 percent; Hattie Tutton Ridgel - 12 votes or 0.63 percent.

Circuit Court Clerk: Teresa Davis - 270 votes or 32.93 percent; Sheryl Elmore - 116 votes or 14.15 percent; Tony Rook - 347 votes or 42.32 percent; Stephanie Morgan Snyder - 32 votes or 3.90 percent; Elaine Boykin Turner - 55 votes or 6.71 percent.

District 1 Constable: Joe Morse - 267 votes or 34.59 percent; Shank Phelps - 500 votes or 64.77 percent.

OCH Referendum: For the sale - 253 votes or 29.98 percent; Against the sale - 591 votes or 70.02 percent.

NORTH LONGVIEW

Of 925 registered voters for the North Longview precinct, 385 (41.62 percent) cast ballots. Two write in votes were cast for chancery clerk and both circuit clerk and District 1 constable received one write-in each.

Chancery Court Clerk: Tina Fisher - 51 votes or 14.25 percent; Martesa Bishop Flowers - 43 votes or 12.01 percent; Margaret Monique Jordan -7 votes or 1.96 percent; Sharon Livingston - 183 votes or 51.12 percent; Barbara A. Mitchell - 67 votes or 18.72 percent; Hattie Tutton Ridgel - 5 votes or 1.40 percent.

Circuit Court Clerk: Teresa Davis - 79 votes or 22.07 percent; Sheryl Elmore - 56 votes or 15.64 percent; Tony Rook - 168 votes or 46.93 percent; Stephanie Morgan Snyder - 17 votes or 4.75 percent; Elaine Boykin Turner - 37 votes or 10.34 percent.

District 1 Constable: Joe Morse - 132 votes or 36.97 percent; Shank Phelps - 224 votes or 62.75 percent.

OCH Referendum: For the sale - 128 votes or 33.33 percent; Against the sale - 256 votes or 66.67 percent.

OKTOC

Of the 911 registered voters for the Oktoc precinct, 401 (44.02 percent) cast ballots. Both the Mississippi House of Representatives District 38 race and chancery clerk received a write-in vote.

House of Representatives District 38: Narissa Bradford - 39 votes or 10.68 percent; Cheikh Taylor - 246 votes or 67.40 percent; Lisa Wynn - 79 votes or 21.64 percent.

Chancery Court Clerk: Tina Fisher - 68 votes or 17.89 percent; Martesa Bishop Flowers - 183 votes or 48.16 percent; Margaret Monique Jordan - 6 votes or 1.58 percent; Sharon Livingston - 103 votes or 27.11 percent; Barbara A. Mitchell - 13 votes or 3.42 percent; Hattie Tutton Ridgel - 6 votes or 1.58 percent.

Circuit Court Clerk: Teresa Davis - 187 votes or 49.47 percent; Sheryl Elmore - 24 votes or 6.35 percent; Tony Rook - 144 votes or 38.10 percent; Stephanie Morgan Snyder - 5 votes or 1.32 percent; Elaine Boykin Turner - 18 votes or 4.76 percent.

OCH Referendum: For the sale - 217 votes or 55.64 percent; Against the sale - 173 votes or 44.36 percent.

OSBORN

Of the 1,049 registered voters for the Osborn precinct, 462 (44.04 percent) cast ballots. Three write-in votes were cast in the Mississippi House of Representatives District 38 race.

House of Representatives District 38: Narissa Bradford - 56 votes or 12.67 percent; Cheikh Taylor - 250 votes or 56.56 percent; Lisa Wynn - 133 votes or 30.09 percent.

Chancery Court Clerk: Tina Fisher - 89 votes or 20.18 percent; Martesa Bishop Flowers - 164 votes or 37.19 percent; Margaret Monique Jordan - 42 votes or 9.52 percent; Sharon Livingston - 115 votes or 26.08 percent; Barbara A. Mitchell - 26 votes or 5.90 percent; Hattie Tutton Ridgel - 5 votes or 1.13 percent.

Circuit Court Clerk: Teresa Davis - 258 votes or 57.85 percent; Sheryl Elmore - 39 votes or 8.74 percent; Tony Rook - 110 votes or 24.66 percent; Stephanie Morgan Snyder - 7 votes or 1.57 percent; Elaine Boykin Turner - 32 votes or 7.17 percent.

OCH Referendum: For the sale - 212 votes or 47.86 percent; Against the sale - 231 votes or 52.14 percent.

SOUTH ADATON

Of the 476 registered voters for the South Adaton precinct, 219 (46.01 percent) cast ballots.

Chancery Court Clerk: Tina Fisher - 30 votes or 14.42 percent; Martesa Bishop Flowers - 40 votes or 19.23 percent; Margaret Monique Jordan - 11 votes or 5.29 percent; Sharon Livingston - 93 votes or 44.71 percent; Barbara A. Mitchell - 32 votes or 15.38 percent; Hattie Tutton Ridgel - 2 votes or 0.96 percent.

Circuit Court Clerk: Teresa Davis - 61 votes or 29.05 percent; Sheryl Elmore - 39 votes or 18.57 percent; Tony Rook - 70 votes or 33.33 percent; Stephanie Morgan Snyder - 7 votes or 3.33 percent; Elaine Boykin Turner - 33 votes or 15.71 percent.

District 1 Constable: Joe Morse - 68 votes or 32.23 percent; Shank Phelps - 143 votes or 67.77 percent.

OCH Referendum: For the sale - 103 votes or 47.47 percent; Against the sale - 114 votes or 52.53 percent.

SOUTH LONGVIEW

Of the 212 registered voters at the South Longview precinct, 102 (48.11 percent) cast ballots.

Chancery Court Clerk: Tina Fisher - 8 votes or 8.08 percent; Martesa Bishop Flowers - 27 votes or 27.27 percent; Margaret Monique Jordan - 0 votes or 0 percent; Sharon Livingston - 42 votes or 42.42 percent; Barbara A. Mitchell - 22 votes or 22.22 percent; Hattie Tutton Ridgel - 0 votes or 0 percent.

Circuit Court Clerk: Teresa Davis - 30 votes or 30.61 percent; Sheryl Elmore - 15 votes or 15.31 percent; Tony Rook - 34 votes or 34.69 percent; Stephanie Morgan Snyder - 10 votes or 10.20 percent; Elaine Boykin Turner - 9 votes or 9.18 percent.

OCH Referendum: For the sale - 45 votes or 44.55 percent; Against the sale - 56 votes or 55.45 percent.

SESSUMS

Of the 1,285 registered voters at the Sessums precinct, 494 (38.44 percent) cast ballots. Two write ins were cast in the House District 38 race and one was cast in the circuit clerk race.

House of Representatives District 38: Narissa Bradford - 44 votes or 9.42 percent; Cheikh Taylor - 303 votes or 64.88 percent; Lisa Wynn - 118 votes or 25.27 percent.

Chancery Court Clerk: Tina Fisher - 63 votes or 13.46 percent; Martesa Bishop Flowers - 208 votes or 44.44 percent; Margaret Monique Jordan - 18 votes or 3.85 percent; Sharon Livingston - 147 votes or 31.41 percent; Barbara A. Mitchell - 25 votes or 5.34 percent; Hattie Tutton Ridgel - 7 votes or 1.50 percent.

Circuit Court Clerk: Teresa Davis - 278 votes or 58.53 percent; Sheryl Elmore - 43 votes or 9.05 percent; Tony Rook - 122 votes or 25.68 percent; Stephanie Morgan Snyder - 11 votes or 2.32 percent; Elaine Boykin Turner - 20 votes or 4.21 percent.

OCH Referendum: For the sale - 230 votes or 48.94 percent; Against the sale - 240 votes or 51.06 percent.

SOUTH STARKVILLE

Of the 4,946 registered voters for the South Starkville precinct, 2,172 (43.91 percent) cast ballots. In total, House District 38 received 9 write-in votes; chancery clerk received 10 and circuit clerk received 4.

House of Representatives District 38: Narissa Bradford - 189 votes or 21.16 percent; Cheikh Taylor - 445 votes or 49.83 percent; Lisa Wynn - 250 votes or 28 percent.

Chancery Court Clerk: Tina Fisher - 381 votes or 19.33 percent; Martesa Bishop Flowers - 421 votes or 21.36 percent; Margaret Monique Jordan - 43 votes or 2.18 percent; Sharon Livingston - 834 votes or 42.31 percent; Barbara A. Mitchell - 268 votes or 13.60 percent; Hattie Tutton Ridgel - 14 votes or 0.71 percent.

Circuit Court Clerk: Teresa Davis - 410 votes or 19.93 percent; Sheryl Elmore - 222 votes or 10.79 percent; Tony Rook - 1,277 votes or 62.08 percent; Stephanie Morgan Snyder - 44 votes or 2.14 percent; Elaine Boykin Turner - 100 votes or 4.86 percent.

OCH Referendum: For the sale - 741 votes or 34.40 percent; Against the sale - 1,413 votes or 65.60 percent.

WEST STARKVILLE

Of the 3,714 registered voters for the West Starkville precinct, 1,287 (34.65 percent) cast ballots. The number of write-in votes for each race were: House District 38 (1), chancery clerk (1), circuit clerk (1) and District 1 constable (4).

House of Representatives District 38: Narissa Bradford - 42 votes or 15.22 percent; Cheikh Taylor - 162 votes or 58.70 percent; Lisa Wynn - 71 votes or 25.72 percent.

Chancery Court Clerk: Tina Fisher - 176 votes or 14.69 percent; Martesa Bishop Flowers - 432 votes or 36.06 percent; Margaret Monique Jordan - 38 votes or 3.17 percent; Sharon Livingston - 399 votes or 33.31 percent; Barbara A. Mitchell - 142 votes or 11.85 percent; Hattie Tutton Ridgel - 10 vote or 0.83 percent.

Circuit Court Clerk: Teresa Davis - 463 votes or 38.08 percent; Sheryl Elmore - 218 votes or 17.93 percent; Tony Rook - 399 votes or 32.81 percent; Stephanie Morgan Snyder - 48 votes or 3.95 percent; Elaine Boykin Turner - 85 votes or 6.99 percent.

District 1 Constable: Joe Morse - 369 votes or 39.13 percent; Shank Phelps - 570 votes or 60.45 percent.

OCH Referendum: For the sale - 473 votes or 37.45 percent; Against the sale - 790 votes or 62.55 percent.

STURGIS/NORTH BRADLEY

Of the 957 registered voters for the Sturgis/North Bradley precinct, 460 (48.07 percent) cast ballots.

Chancery Court Clerk: Tina Fisher - 29 votes or 6.70 percent; Martesa Bishop Flowers - 66 votes or 15.24 percent; Margaret Monique Jordan - 5 votes or 1.15 percent; Sharon Livingston - 266 votes or 61.43 percent; Barbara A. Mitchell - 66 votes or 15.24 percent; Hattie Tutton Ridgel - 1 vote or 0.23 percent.

Circuit Court Clerk: Teresa Davis - 123 votes or 28.02 percent; Sheryl Elmore - 45 votes or 10.25 percent; Tony Rook - 98 votes or 22.32 percent; Stephanie Morgan Snyder - 117 votes or 26.65 percent; Elaine Boykin Turner - 56 votes or 12.76 percent.

OCH Referendum: For the sale - 193 votes or 42.70 percent; Against the sale - 259 votes or 57.30 percent.

SELF CREEK/DOUBLE SPRINGS

Of the 603 registered voters for the Self Creek/Double Springs precinct, 259 (42.95 percent) cast ballots.

Chancery Court Clerk: Tina Fisher - 56 votes or 22.67 percent; Martesa Bishop Flowers - 7 votes or 2.83 percent; Margaret Monique Jordan -6 votes or 2.43 percent; Sharon Livingston - 113 votes or 45.75 percent; Barbara A. Mitchell - 62 votes or 25.10 percent; Hattie Tutton Ridgel - 3 vote or 1.21 percent.

Circuit Court Clerk: Teresa Davis - 22 votes or 9.02 percent; Sheryl Elmore - 43 votes or 17.62 percent; Tony Rook - 52 votes or 21.31 percent; Stephanie Morgan Snyder - 15 votes or 6.15 percent; Elaine Boykin Turner - 112 votes or 45.90 percent.

District 1 Constable: Joe Morse - 74 votes or 29.60 percent; Shank Phelps - 176 votes or 70.40 percent.

OCH Referendum: For the sale - 100 votes or 39.37 percent; Against the sale - 154 votes or 60.63 percent.

HICKORY GROVE/SOUTHEAST

Of the 2,677 registered voters for the Hickory Grove/Southeast precinct, 638 (23.83 percent) cast ballots. Write-ins for this precinct include: House District 38 (1), chancery clerk (2) and circuit clerk (3).

House of Representatives District 38: Narissa Bradford - 59 votes or 12.66 percent; Cheikh Taylor - 257 votes or 55.15 percent; Lisa Wynn - 149 votes or 31.97 percent.

Chancery Court Clerk: Tina Fisher - 166 votes or 26.99 percent; Martesa Bishop Flowers - 180 votes or 29.27 percent; Margaret Monique Jordan - 29 votes or 4.72 percent; Sharon Livingston - 183 votes or 29.76 percent; Barbara A. Mitchell - 47 votes or 7.64 percent; Hattie Tutton Ridgel - 8 votes or 1.30 percent.

Circuit Court Clerk: Teresa Davis - 240 votes or 39.38 percent; Sheryl Elmore - 91 votes or 14.89 percent; Tony Rook - 212 votes or 34.70 percent; Stephanie Morgan Snyder - 28 votes or 4.58 percent; Elaine Boykin Turner - 37 votes or 6.06 percent.

OCH Referendum: For the sale - 255 votes or 40.67 percent; Against the sale - 372 votes or 59.33 percent.

CENTER GROVE/NORTH ADATON

Of the 702 registered voters for the Center Grove/North Adaton precinct, 383 (54.56 percent) cast ballots.

Chancery Court Clerk: Tina Fisher - 70 votes or 19.72 percent; Martesa Bishop Flowers - 58 votes or 16.34 percent; Margaret Monique Jordan - 47 votes or 13.24 percent; Sharon Livingston - 135 votes or 38.03 percent; Barbara A. Mitchell - 43 votes or 12.11 percent; Hattie Tutton Ridgel - 2 vote or 0.56 percent.

Circuit Court Clerk: Teresa Davis - 135 votes or 37.50 percent; Sheryl Elmore - 50 votes or 13.89 percent; Tony Rook - 64 votes or 17.78 percent; Stephanie Morgan Snyder - 14 votes or 3.89 percent; Elaine Boykin Turner - 97 votes or 26.94 percent.

District 1 Constable: Joe Morse - 81 votes or 22.25 percent; Shank Phelps - 283 votes or 77.75 percent.

OCH Referendum: For the sale - 176 votes or 49.16 percent; Against the sale - 182 votes or 50.84 percent.

CRAIG SPRINGS/SOUTH BRADLEY

Of the 235 registered voters for the Craig Springs/South Bradley precinct, 132 (56.17 percent) cast ballots.

Chancery Court Clerk: Tina Fisher - 12 votes or 9.16 percent; Martesa Bishop Flowers - 2 votes or 1.53 percent; Margaret Monique Jordan - 2 votes or 1.53 percent; Sharon Livingston - 109 votes or 83.21 percent; Barbara A. Mitchell - 4 votes or 3.05 percent; Hattie Tutton Ridgel - 2 vote or 1.53 percent.

Circuit Court Clerk: Teresa Davis - 10 votes or 8.06 percent; Sheryl Elmore - 13 votes or 10.48 percent; Tony Rook - 35 votes or 28.23 percent; Stephanie Morgan Snyder - 57 votes or 45.97 percent; Elaine Boykin Turner - 9 votes or 7.26 percent.

OCH Referendum: For the sale - 48 votes or 36.36 percent; Against the sale - 84 votes or 63.64 percent.