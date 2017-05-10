Box gives ICC solid leadoff hitter

Hagan Box wants to set the tone for Itawamba Community College baseball games.

The French Camp native believes he can do just that in the leadoff spot in the batting order.

After batting in the No. 2 position last year, Box was moved up to the leadoff spot for the Indians this year and it has worked out quite well.

Box is second on the ICC team with 48 runs scored and third with 56 hits and a .354 batting average.

He doesn’t take his responsibility with the Indians lightly.

“Being a leadoff batter, it dictates how the game goes,” Box said “You start off with a base hit and get something started for the rest of the lineup. It dictates the flow of the game and what kind of day the team is going to have most of the time. It’s a big responsibility, but nothing I haven’t been through before.”

Box was a leadoff hitter for coach Nathan Wright at French Camp so he knows how to handle it.

The transition from Class A high school with the Panthers to junior college has been good for Box. He received a medical redshirt his first year in Fulton, but has turned out to be a productive piece of the puzzle for ICC head coach Rick Collier.

“Hagan is a great athlete and great young man,” Collier said. “He can play any position on the infield. His offensive numbers and leadership abilities will be hard to replace.”

Box got off to a hot start in his sophomore season with the Indians and spent most of the year hitting over the .400 mark.

Even though he has experienced a little bit of a slump toward the end of the season, Box still has a respectable batting average.

Box has helped ICC to two consecutive playoff berths. The Indians held a NJCAA ranking as high as No. 7 earlier this season.

ICC welcomes Pearl River Community College to Fulton for postseason play today and Box is thankful the Indians aren’t having to make a road trip at this time.

“It’s a big accomplishment to host the first round of the playoffs instead of having to travel,” Box said.