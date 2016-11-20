Bowled over: Bowl hopes over for Bulldogs

Mississippi State’s senior class in the last four years became the sixth-winningest group in school history, took the school to its first No. 1 ranking and made memories that will last forever in Starkville.

However, their swan song at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday night was an evening best left forgotten.

Arkansas completely embarrassed the Mississippi State defense time and time again as the Razorbacks piled up 661 yards of total offense, including a whopping 455 in the first half alone, on the way to sending the Bulldogs to a 58-42 loss.

“That was a tough way for the seniors to go out in their last home game here not finishing on top,” MSU head coach Dan Mullen said. “They’ve had a lot of great memories in this stadium and I wish we could’ve gotten them the win.”

