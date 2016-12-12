Bowl practices give MSU's Gibson more reps

No one would blame Nick Gibson if they found out he was frustrated during his redshirt freshman year at Mississippi State.

The former four-star recruit had to cut his teeth some this season playing in just three games with nine carries for 57 yards. Through it all, he’s maintained the same hard-working mentality each day in practice.

That’s carried over to the bowl preparation as the Bulldogs get ready to take on Miami (Ohio) in the St. Petersburg Bowl the day after Christmas. Just as Gibson got opportunities to get reps in games in the middle of the year, he’s looking at bowl camp’s increased reps as another chance to showcase his skills for the coaches.

