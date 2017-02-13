Book Mart hosts signing for five-star rated book

The Book Mart on Main Street hosted a book signing for Jackie Warren Tatum on Friday afternoon.

Tatum signed copies of her book "Unspeakable Things" from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

"My book is a story of loss and devastating truth woven into a crime thriller," Tatum said. "It deals with marriage, and the deterioration of marriage and it deals with encounters that entangle the main character in the novel, Rene, in a world that she is not familiar with at all, that is perilous. It leads her to love lost, danger found, and a slow road to self-discovery."

The book was released Dec. 7 of last year at Lamuria Books in Jackson. The week after the book was released, it was Lamuria's top selling book in their First Editions Club. "Unspeakable Things" currently has five stars on Amazon and will come out on E-Books soon.

Tatum was born in Montgomery, Alabama. When she was in first grade, they moved to Verbena, a little town that was created when yellow fever hit Montgomery.

"All these people came there and built these gingerbread houses," Tatum said. "They were interesting, quaint people — eccentric people," she said. "The town was set down in a rural farm area. So I was a country girl."

Tatum said she began writing the book in 2009 and was sidetracked with West Nile virus in 2012 for a year and a half before resuming the writing again. She finished the book in 2016.

"All of my life, I have enjoyed words," Tatum said. "I was an English teacher and then a lawyer, so words and communicating have always been a part of my life."

Tatum was raised by parents who were both teachers. She taught radio and television journalism and English at Bay High School in Panama, Florida, and then taught English and newspaper at Walnut High School in Tippah County, Mississippi.

Tatum freelanced with the Jackson Free Press and their magazine. Her first article was about participating in a half marathon before she turned 65. For a creative nonfiction writing class, Tatum wrote a piece called "Chicken Little and my Sauconys' Marathon" and the Jackson Free Press requested to use the article in their paper. Tatum said she was excited to share her book with others. Shortly after she began writing, she stopped freelancing journalism to focus on writing the novel.

"I was able to get into it and my characters kind of took over and they dragged me along," Tatum said. "It has a life of its own."