Bond set at $30k for suspect in Academy Road shooting

Bond has been set for the Starkville man arrested and charged after a shooting left one injured on Academy Road Monday.

Charles J. Phillips, 28, appeared in Starkville Municipal Court on Tuesday afternoon, where he requested an attorney and had bond set at $30,000.

Court documents obtained through a public records request said Phillips shot the male victim with an unspecified firearm and "manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life."

If convicted on the aggravated assault charge, Phillips could face up to 20 years in prison.

The shooting occurred at the Sprint Mart in the 100 block of Academy Road at around 3:45 p.m. Monday. Details regarding what prompted the incident have not been released at this time.

SPD Public Information Officer Brandon Lovelady said the victim was treated and released the day of the shooting.

Phillips was initially transported to the Clay County Jail before his Wednesday court appearance.

Phillips was also charged with possession of a weapon by a felon. He was previously convicted in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court of three counts of selling cocaine in 2008 and violated state law following his conviction by possessing a firearm on Monday.

Possession of a firearm by a felon in Mississippi carries up to a $5,000 fine and up to 10 years in prison.