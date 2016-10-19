Boil water notice for parts of Greensboro Street
Wednesday, October 19, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Utilities issued a boil water notice for Greensboro Street between Gladney Street and Whitfield Street.
The notice will expire Friday at 5 p.m. The notice was issued due to an extended water outage, according to Starkville Utilities. Armstrong Middle School is not included in the advisory, officials said.
Water used for human consumption or washing food should be boiled for two minutes prior to use.
Category: