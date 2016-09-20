Boil water notice in northwest Starkville

Starkville Utilities issued a boil water notice Tuesday for portions of northwest Starkville.

It will last through 5 p.m. Friday, due to an extended water outage, according to the utility provider.

Affected neighborhoods include Plantation Homes, Rolling Hills, Indian Ridge, Redbud Springs and Reed Place. Residents in those areas, along with Garrard Road between Lewis Lane and Highway 389, should boil water for consumption for two minutes before use.

The notice is a precautionary measure, Starkville Utilities administrative assistant Billye Asherbranner said in a news release.