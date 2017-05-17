Boil water advisory issued for Browning Creek subdivision

A boil water advisory has been issued for some in Oktibbeha County by the Mississippi Department of Public Health and the Oktoc Water Association after one or more line breaks occurred on or around Tuesday.

The advisory impacts roughly 50 customers in Browning Creek subdivision who are served by the Oktoc Water Association.

MDPH said when a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. Any system that loses pressure is considered contaminated until tests prove otherwise.

State health officials recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The Oktoc Water System will be notified when tests show the water is safe to drink.