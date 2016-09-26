Boil notice over

The boil-water notice for northwest Starkville neighborhoods ended as anticipated at 5 p.m. Friday, according to Starkville Utilities.

The alert went out last Tuesday as a precautionary measure, following “an extended water outage,” according to Billye Asherbranner, administrative assistant at Starkville Utilities.

Affected areas included Plantation Homes, Rolling Hills, Indian Ridge, Redbud Springs, Reed Place, and Garrard Road between Lewis Lane and Highway 389.