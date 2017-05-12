Bobblehead Hall of Fame pays homage to Dak Prescott

The National Bobblehead Half of Fame and Museum on Friday unveiled bobbleheads of two rising stars of the National Football League - former Mississippi State standout and current Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott and Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Prescott - a native of Haughton, Louisiana - was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Prescott was immediately thrust into the limelight during his rookie campaign after Cowboys’ starter Tony Romo suffered a season-ending injury.

Prescott would go on to set several rookie quarterback records, in addition to being selected as NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and named to the Pro Bowl.

Co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Phil Sklar said they were excited to release bobbleheads featuring two of the most dynamic NFL players.

“Both had amazing college careers, and given their highly successful rookie seasons, we thought bobbleheads in their college uniforms would be a great collectible for all of their fans,” Sklar said.

Fans can purchase the Dak Prescott bobblehead for $40 each through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.