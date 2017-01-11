Blair Schaefer brings strengths to MSU

They are the things she has been doing since she was 8-years-old.

Blair Schaefer has been taking charges and the big shots for over half her life.

After moving to Starkville with her father Vic Schaefer when he became the coach of the Mississippi State women’s team, Blair provided those things for coach Kristie Williams and the Starkville Lady Yellowjackets for two years.

Blair is now in her third year of taking charges and the big shots for her father and coach as a junior guard for MSU. All areas of Blair’s game were on display over the last week as the Bulldogs picked up road wins at Arkansas and Tennessee.

