Big turnout for Senior Expo at Sportsplex

The Alzheimer's Association hosted its second annual Baby Boomer and Senior Expo at the Starkville Sportsplex Monday and saw a big turnout for the Hawaiian-themed outreach event.

The event featured various vendors that presented information for Starkville citizens of all ages. The information ranged from disease awareness and prevention to the S.M.A.R.T transit shuttle, among other offerings.

Executive Director for the Mississippi chapter of the Alzheimer's Association Mary Kim Smith told the SDN the reason behind the event was to build awareness and serve elderly people in the community.

“It's real important for us to reach the community and let them know we're here and all these other folks are here to serve them,” Smith said.

Starkville Parks and Recreation Director Herman Peters told the SDN that his department was pleased to be able to host the event for a second year.

“It's been a great turnout,” Peters said. “We're excited and looking for more people to come and we thank Cindy Brown (Alzheimer's Association staff partner) and the Alzheimer's Association for having it here at the park.”

Representatives attended the event from the American Red Cross, the United Nations for Shot at Life, Starkville Lions Club, MDOT, Starkville's S.M.A.R.T Bus Transportation System, National Federation for the Blind and Paws For Friendship.

Representative for Senior Medicare Patrol Keith Havins said his organization is a federally-funded program seeking to educate seniors, family members and care givers on how to prevent medicare fraud.

“We always stress to our seniors to protect, detect and report,” Havens said.

There were various other vendors that participated in the event, including Volunteer Starkville and North Mississippi Retina Center in Tupelo.

Development director for the Alzheimer's Association Rachel Corkern said the turnout was positive, with the theme and personnel attending coming together to make the event memorable.

“This is our first time coming on board as a whole staff so we're pumped up,” Corkern said.

Corkern then said they are looking forward to the annual walk to end Alzheimer’s, which is going to be Sept. 9 in downtown Starkville.

“Registration is at 8 a.m., we're having a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m, it does not cost anything to enter a team,” Corkern said. “We encourage everyone to come out and have fun.”