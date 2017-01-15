Big man's world: Herard's career day lifts Bulldogs over Aggies

Things couldn’t have gone much worse for the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the early part of their Saturday game against Texas A&M at Humphrey Coliseum.

The Aggies held the Bulldogs scoreless for the first 7:35 of the contest. It wasn’t long after though when an unlikely hero emerged to guide State to the victory.

Schnider Herard set a new career high in scoring, doubling his former top mark of eight points as he tallied 16 to help push MSU past Texas A&M 67-59.

“I thought Schnider had his best game as a Bulldog,” Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland said. “He was a force inside. He did a great job getting to the line and going aggressively to the basket. This was a huge step for him playing against really good players.”

For more on the Bulldogs and their win, see Sunday's sports section of the Starkville Daily News.