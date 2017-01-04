Bell helps East Webster succeed

Last year was a new journey for many of those involved in East Webster basketball.

Coach Michael Seger himself wasn’t sure what to expect out of his first team. The Lady Wolverines were coming off of the greatest season in school history after losing legendary coach Stan Hughey tragically and star player Quantesha Patterson was moving on to college.

Seger had plenty of pressure to succeed.

He found success and the rebuild wasn’t as intense as many believed thanks, in large part, to a West Oktibbeha transfer named Adryana Bell. Last year Bell was the star putting up over 25 points per game and leading the Lady Wolverines to the playoffs. It was a young team and her role increased in leadership.

For more on Bell and East Webster, see Thursday's Starkville Daily News.