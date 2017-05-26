Basketball's Kegler, Wright reportedly looking to transfer from MSU

A pair of key contributors from Mississippi State’s 2016-17 basketball season might have played their final games in maroon and white.

Freshmen Mario Kegler and Eli Wright have both asked for their release and will seek to transfer according to Scout.com’s Evan Daniels. Mississippi State didn’t confirm the report and MSU head coach Ben Howland was out of town and offered no comment. A source did confirm that Kegler and Howland are expected to meet on Wednesday.

Kegler started more games than any other Bulldog last season. He was the team’s third-leading scorer, behind only Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lamar Peters, with 9.7 points per game. Kegler was second on the squad in rebounding with 5.5 per contest.

Wright played in 30 games for MSU last season and started one. He averaged just over 13 minutes of action per game. For the season, Wright averaged 3.5 points and 1.6 boards per contest.