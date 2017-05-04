Baseball result not what Wolverines wanted

Thursday night wasn’t a typical night for baseball in Mississippi and East Webster didn’t play its typical brand of baseball.

With rain showers off and on and temperatures in the 50’s, the Wolverines got down early and never recovered in the first game of round three in the Class 2A state playoffs against Ingomar. The Falcons came to town and poured on 11 runs in a 11-6 final.

The Wolverine pitchers and defense had several lapses during the game that Ingomar jumped on. Starter Walker Johnson lasted just 0.1 innings as he gave up three runs and walked four batters on just one hit. Ingomar took the early 3-0 lead and never looked back from there.

“We started the game and the pitcher didn’t throw strikes,” East Webster coach Wes Johnson said. “We just got beat. They out-played us and they out-hit us. We’ll see what we’re made of (today).”

Carson Gilliland threw three innings and gave up four earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts. Jon Austin Roberts pitched the final 3.2 frames with five strikeouts and just one earned run stopping the bleeding.

After the Wolverines (22-9) got on the board in the second inning with an error off the bat of Dalton Perrigin, the wheels fell off in the fourth inning.

Ingomar loaded the bases with one out and a grounder to Miller Hancock set up an easy force out at the plate, but it fell out of the glove of catcher J.T. Slay and scored two runs making it 5-1. A three-run double blew the game open at 8-1 and back-to-back doubles with two outs made it 10-1.

East Webster made some noise in the seventh getting four of their nine hits in the game in that inning. Luke Wilson had an RBI double to cut the lead to 11-3. The Wolverines finished off the scoring with a two-out RBI double from Spencer Carden and an RBI single from Walker Johnson to provide an 11-6 final, but they couldn’t complete the comeback.

“It needs to happen earlier,” coach Johnson said of the offensive production. “That’s almost too little too late, but maybe we’ll save some for (today).”

While the pitching let down the Wolverines for most of the night on Thursday, the hitting didn’t do much to help until the final inning. The team managed just nine hits in the game and got two hits each from Hancock, Carden and Walker Johnson. Only three other players registered a hit and they had five strikeouts as a unit.

Coach Johnson’s pitching staff is still in strong shape the rest of the way as son Walker is available to pitch again Friday night. It will be a battle for the Wolverines who will have to win the 6 p.m. contest to bring a decisive game three to Cumberland on Saturday.

“If they want to keep playing, they’ll step up,” coach Johnson said. “I feel like we have the ability to do it. We’ll just see what happens.”