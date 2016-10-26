Barret picked interim CEO of partnership

The Greater Starkville Development Partnership announced Heath Barret as the group's interim CEO Wednesday, following a board meeting earlier this week.

Barret joined the partnership in 2013 as the director of membership development, and was tasked with increasing and retaining member businesses, while developing member benefits.

"Heath, Special Events and Projects Coordinator Jennifer Prather and Office Administrator Brittney Young are a strong team and extraordinarily dedicated to making Starkville a place we are all proud to call home," said GSDP Chairwoman Michelle Amos in a partnership news release.

It is unclear when the partnership board will name a permanent leader, but Amos said the search has begun. The former head, Jennifer Gregory, issued her resignation to the board Tuesday, prompting Barret's appointment.

