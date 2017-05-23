Ballot exam dates set for mayoral candidates

Both Democratic mayoral candidates Johnny Moore and Lynn Spruill have filed a request to examine all of the ballots from the May 16 Democratic Primary Runoff.

Spruill won the runoff by six votes total, after affidavit ballots were processed and certified to count toward the overall total.

Lynn Spruill told the SDN her examination date will be Thursday, May 25.

“Eight o'clock is what we asked for and I haven't heard anything different,” Spruill said.

Starkville City Clerk Lesa Hardin told the SDN Moore's examination date request was approved for Friday at 9 a.m.

“Johnny Moore's attorney asked to come in and examine the ballots Friday morning and that's still on,” Hardin said.

Moore’s legal counsel William Starks previously said the ballot box examination would serve to see the will of the voter done in deciding the outright winner. He initially requested a courtesy recount from the Municipal Election Committee and Oktibbeha County Democratic Executive Committee, but was denied.

Moore was initially defeated by 12 votes on Primary Runoff Day, then saw the deficit close to seven votes once affidavit ballots were processed. Ahead of the results being certified, one of the 26 rejected previously rejected was unsealed and counted for Moore.

If Spruill is sworn in as mayor, she will become the first female mayor in Starkville’s history.