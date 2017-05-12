Authors pay first visit to Starkville

The Book Mart on Main Street hosted the first Starkville book signing for authors Charline R. McCord of Clinton and Judy H. Tucker of Jackson, on Thursday, May 11.

The signing was geared toward promoting the pair’s new anthology "A Year in Mississippi".

The anthology is a compilation of stories written from people all around Mississippi about the events they enjoy taking part in.

"A Year in Mississippi" is the third in a series, the first of which was "Growing Up in Mississippi" and the second of which was "Coming Home to Mississippi."

"We wrote 'Coming Home to Mississippi' and we decided that we needed a reason for coming home," Tucker said. "This book contains selected celebrations and traditions in Mississippi."

The book is formatted like a calendar, divided into seasons. Each season contains 10 essays. In all, there are 41 writers in the book.

"It's really a celebration of how we spend our free time," McCord said. "What we do, what we're interested in."

The anthology took four years to produce. It is McCord and Tucker's ninth book together.