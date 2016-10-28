Authorities net man wanted for multiple burglaries

Starkville authorities reeled in a suspect wanted in connection with a string of fishing equipment burglaries from South Carolina to Mississippi.

Zachary Allen Taylor, 22, of Rock Hill, South Carolina was arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary Friday, according to an Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department news release.

The charges stem from a joint investigation by OCSD, Starkville police and the York County South Carolina Sheriff's Department.

Taylor is being held at the Oktibbeha County Jail on a $15,000 bond, he is expected to be extradited to South Carolina upon his release, OCSD said.