Ashley hired by Choctaw County

A wild offseason in the coaching carousel has finally come to an end in the area.

Choctaw County finalized their head coaching plans on Friday morning as the school announced the hiring of former Mississippi State player and veteran high school coach Ben Ashley as the new head football coach and athletic director.

Superintendent of Education Glen Beard said that the search for replacing longtime head man Adam Dillinger was thorough and exhaustive. They had plenty to sell to potential coaches and a great response led to a long list of candidates to choose.

“It was a big process for us," Beard said. "We wanted to cast out a big net and get the biggest, best and most qualified coach out there. We had a very good pool to choose from with lots of great applicants. It was tough to narrow it down, but coach Ashley was the guy.”

After a football career at Itawamba Community College, Delta State and MSU, Ashley started what would become a 17-year coaching career leading him to Ackerman. He’s coached on state championship teams at South Panola and most recently for fellow former Bulldog Michael Fair at Lafayette High School last season as defensive coordinator.

It was at Lafayette where Ashley led one of the top defenses in the state with only 11.7 points per game – a total that was lowest in Class 4A. The defense forced 35 turnovers on its way to the state championship at Davis Wade Stadium.

Before his latest stop at Lafayette, Ashley was the head coach for the Amory Panthers and the school’s athletic director. As AD, Amory finished top-10 in the state in 2014 and 2015 for the Clarion-Ledger All-Sports award.

Beard was looking for a fit that kept the entire athletic department in mind and he found the perfect one in Ashley.

“His overall view for a program was the difference,” Beard said. “He’s dedicated to all the kids. Football wise – it speaks for itself. He won a state championship at Lafayette and was a part of some great teams at South Panola.

“You can tell he’s all about the kids and wants to be part of the community. He wants to create excitement and get a buy in from the community.”

While Ashley won’t officially start with the school until next Wednesday, he was on campus Friday meeting with coaches, teachers and his future players to a strong reception.

Ashley sees something special developing with the Chargers and looks forward to being a part of that.

He comes to Ackerman with a vision for the future.

“You talk about tradition in this area and I just thought it was a really good situation to be a part of that,” Ashley said. “There really isn’t a lot of tradition for Choctaw County High School being here just four years, but I’m excited to build that.”

Ashley fills the final void left in the area after three head coaching searches at three different football programs. Starkville replaced newly hired South Panola coach Ricky Woods with Kemper County’s Chris Jones and East Webster hired Itawamba AHS offensive coordinator Ron Price to replace Doug Wilson who stepped down as head coach.