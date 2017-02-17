Armstrong boys win Northeast Mississippi Regional

It was a three-peat for the Armstrong Middle School eighth grade boys basketball team.

Through hard work and determination, Armstrong win the Northeast Mississippi Regional championship for the third-straight season.

“We had a real outstanding season,” Armstrong coach Tony Minor said. “We won our conference tournament and that made us eligible to play in the Northeast Mississippi Regional..

“I’m proud of the guys. They bought into what we’ve been doing from day one from the summer until now. It paid off. I want to thank God, my family, Starkville School District, the middle school basketball boosters and parents."

Armstrong rallied from 13 points down with about a minute to go in the semifinals against Pontotoc to win 81-80. Nyjal Johnson knocked down one of his two free throws after he got fouled to provide the difference. Jarmarvious Phillips finished with 19 points, while Coltie Young and Johnson added eight points each.

In the finals, Armstrong won easily 68-48 against New Albany. Phillips led the way with 25 points, while Young added 15 points and Jawon Yarbrough had 10 points.

The defensive play of Keyvon Pearson and Luke Altmyer was also a key in the games for Minor's squad.

Minor’s programs at the middle school and junior high levels continue to be a good feeder tool for Starkville High School down the road.

“We work those guys out during the summer and it helps them later on to be successful,” Minor said.