Area softball quartet to play in MAC All-Star Games

Four All-Area athletes are on their way to Jones County Junior College this weekend to springboard into their senior seasons in a big way.

The 2017 Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star games are here for Eupora’s Delta Newman and Savannah Kilpatrick, East Webster’s Jessica Davis and Choctaw County’s Allison Brown. All four of the players will take part in the 1A/2A/3A games.

Choctaw County coach Mike Brown is proud to see the area players continue to gain recognition, especially one of his own. Daughter, Allison, will be the first Lady Charger to make the all-star game since 2011.

After an quad injury was set to hamper her production in the middle of the year, Allison missed just one game before returning to the team and helping the team to the playoffs. She’d finish the year on the Starkville Daily News All-Area team with a .418 batting average knocking in 17 runs on three doubles and three triples.

“She’s very excited about it," coach Brown said. "We nominated several girls and have a lot of players that could have gotten a spot. It’s tough on the coaches kid. A lot is expected out of a coaches kid and when she isn’t up to her expectations, she feels worse for me than it does her, but that’s not the case. I’m just proud of her, but I’m proud of everyone of my girls.”