Area landfill temporarily closed ahead of expansion

Starkville's area landfill will temporarily close ahd of an expansion at the site, officials said.

Rubbish and household garbage will be sent to the Golden Triangle Landfill in West Point, Starkville Mayor Parker Wiseman said.

"We are working with MDEQ on closing an existing cell, and we can't get a permit to open a new cell until that is complete," Wiseman said. "The cell that we are working to close is currently near capacity."

