Area high school teams gear up to compete

It’s the time of year where a team’s season could end in one single game.

District tournaments begin this week around the area and all area teams are primed and ready to compete away from their home gym against the best of the best.

In Class 2A, Region 4, the two Webster county schools have coaches that pull double duty coaching both the boys and girls and both are experiencing success this season. East Webster girls take to Calhoun City with the regular season district crown, but Eupora boasts a win over the Lady Wolverines to end the regular season.

Both boys teams head to Calhoun City looking for something to prove against the two favorites in the league. Okolona and Calhoun City both pose large threats, but there won’t be any backing down.

Danya Turner’s boys squad ended the year with a bout of the flu bug hitting it full blast. The Eagles knocked off the Wolverines at home earlier in the season but were dealt a 67-36 loss to East Webster on senior night in Cumberland.

“We’ve struggled the last two ball games because we haven’t had everybody,” Turner said. “They play hard and practice every day. It’s going to come down to them doing what we do and giving their best effort. We can really make a run and do something in the playoff. They’re all sophomores, but they’re talented guys.”

The Eupora boys will start their district tournament action Tuesday at 5:30 as the three-seed in the tournament taking on No. 6 Winona. The winner plays Calhoun City. For East Webster, it is the No.4 playing No. 5 Bruce at 8:30 p.m. with the unenviable task of being matched with Okolona on Thursday with a win.

On the girls side of the bracket, it’s anyone’s race.

The Lady Wolverines capped off a district championship win last week when they beat Bruce and finished the regular season 20-7 and 8-2. One of those two losses came to their rival, however, in a classic game that saw Eupora’s Jabrieya Morton and East Webster's Adryana Bell go for double-doubles and over 30 points.

While East Webster gets a bye in the tournament, they’re matched up with the winner of Bruce and Eupora, which play Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Having already had two tough contests with the Lady Eagles, Seger knows that the challenge will be tough.

“We’ve got to regroup. Most likely, we’ll be playing Eupora again Thursday,” Seger said. “It’s important to win that semifinal game so you can be at home in the first round. For the boys, we’ve got to continue to play well and win that elimination game (today) and earn three more games.”

Down in Neshoba county, the Class 3A, Region 5 tournament hosted by Philadelphia proves to be a good one as Choctaw County hopes to move on into the playoffs.

The boys squad had heartbreaking losses and big wins define its schedule this season and proved that they’re capable of playing with anyone on any given night.

The Chargers have their chance to continue to prove that Tuesday night as they play Choctaw Central in a 5:30 p.m. contest.

As for the girls, they’ve become one of the most improved teams in the district and won five of their last seven games to end the regular season and finish as the No. 3 seed in the tournament. They get to start things off Tuesday night at 7 p.m. as they play host school Philadelphia.

A win by the teams in the first round of the tournament has it moving on to the playoffs starting next weekend.

