Area high school football players on All-Star rosters

It was a day for the high school football All-Stars to come out.

The rosters for the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Classic and the Bernard Blackwell North-South Game were announced on Wednesday and Starkville High School had six players represented on those lists.

Linebacker Willie Gay Jr., offensive lineman Conner Reinike and offensive lineman Jakoby Jones of the Yellowjackets made the Mississippi-Alabama roster, while defensive lineman Nelson Jordan, quarterback-safety Jaquez Akins and offensive lineman Joey Claybrook made the North team of the Bernard Blackwell Game.

For reaction on the announcement, see Thursday's Starkville Daily News.