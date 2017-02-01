Area football signings

There were nine area signings reported as of noon on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day.

Below is a list of the athletes that signed scholarships on Wednesday.

Starkville High School

Willie Gay, Mississippi State

Joey Claybrook, Tulane

Jordan Nelson, Samford

Connor Reinike, East Mississippi CC

Jakoby Jones, East Mississippi CC

Jaquez Akins, East Mississippi CC

East Webster

Shye Link, Holmes CC

Luke Wilson, Holmes CC

Eupora

Charvez Embry, Holmes CC