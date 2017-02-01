Area football signings

STARKVILLE, MS

There were nine area signings reported as of noon on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day.
Below is a list of the athletes that signed scholarships on Wednesday.

Starkville High School
Willie Gay, Mississippi State
Joey Claybrook, Tulane
Jordan Nelson, Samford
Connor Reinike, East Mississippi CC
Jakoby Jones, East Mississippi CC
Jaquez Akins, East Mississippi CC

East Webster
Shye Link, Holmes CC
Luke Wilson, Holmes CC

Eupora
Charvez Embry, Holmes CC

