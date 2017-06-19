Area early childhood program re-certified

Oktibbeha County will remain part of a program benefitting the young children in the community.

Excel by 5 recently announced that the community had been re-certified as a Certified Early Childhood Community, meaning that there are ample programs to support children from birth until age five.

“Children provided a stimulating environment and encouragement in those first five years will do better in school,” said Oktibbeha County Excel by 5 Coalition Chair Joan Butler.

The program sets standards for several areas relating to early childhood health and development including community participation, health, parent training and childcare. In order to be re-certified, the local coalition had to meet requirements for certification set by the Excel by 5 State Office.

Specific programs under the Excel by 5 umbrella include Books for Babies at OCH Regional Medical Center, which sends new parents home from OCH with new books for their child. Professional development for those who work directly with young children is also allotted for. The program also covers free childbirth classes.

The program hosts events throughout the year, including the upcoming Back to School Bash scheduled for July 29. The event will give families a chance to interact with representatives from Excel by 5 coalition members, including the Department of Health and Human Services and the Starkville-Oktibbeha County Library. School supplies will also be given to attendees.

“Excel By 5 is thrilled that the citizens of Oktibbeha County have continued to meet and exceed the standards for re-certification as a child friendly community. Said Excel by 5 Executive Director Elle Beazley. “Oktibbeha County is a model of community resources working collaboratively and innovatively to meet the needs of their youngest citizens.”

There are 25 certified Excel by 5 Communities in the state, including West Point.